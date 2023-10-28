Previous
Backstage by elf
113 / 365

Backstage

Just debuted a Monologue I wrote at a Festival. Comical and poignant on Racism experiences as a biracial person.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise