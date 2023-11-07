Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
White Pickets
Innocent and creepy at the same time.The gate says welcome the vegetation says not welcome.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Views
0
365
Pixel 7
6th November 2023 7:17pm
#home
,
#architecture
,
#gardens
,
#archway
,
#houses
