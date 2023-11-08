Previous
Gardenia Bowl by elf
123 / 365

Gardenia Bowl

The first blooms off two tiny plants that are neglected but every year the scent surrounds me and I love it.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
