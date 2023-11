This Bunya tree is growing in a local park. It towers over everything. Fast facts:Bunya pines were on earth at the time of the dinosaurs. An individual tree can live for about 600 years. They grow 35-45 metres high and the pine cone can weigh up to 10 kilograms, so you don’t want to be standing under the tree when the pine cones are falling.Source: https://transitionaustralia.net/resource-library/food/bunya-pines/