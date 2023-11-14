Previous
Christmas Bush by elf
129 / 365

Christmas Bush

It hasn't realised it's only November. This bush is commonly used in Christmas decorations and flower arrangements.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photo
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise