Bandit by elf
Bandit

This miniature Cavoodle is turning one. He is named after the Bluey character and belongs to my great niece who is two. Cuteness overload 10. Obedience 0.5
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
