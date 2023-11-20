Sign up
135 / 365
Bandit
This miniature Cavoodle is turning one. He is named after the Bluey character and belongs to my great niece who is two. Cuteness overload 10. Obedience 0.5
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
0
365
Pixel 7
20th November 2023 2:19pm
#puppy
#animals
#pets
#dogs
