136 / 365
Edible Garden
This award winning garden is outside my doctor's surgery. What a welcome change from glass and concrete or frosted windows. The essence of abundance in suburbia.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
365
Pixel 7
21st November 2023 11:30am
Tags
#food
,
#edible
,
#gardening
,
#homegrown
,
#gatdens
