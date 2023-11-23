Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
The Roulettes
The Royal Australian Air Force aerobatic team flying in formation.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
18th November 2023 2:46am
Tags
#planes
,
#airplanes
,
#aviation
,
#aerobatics
