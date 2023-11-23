Previous
The Roulettes by elf
137 / 365

The Roulettes

The Royal Australian Air Force aerobatic team flying in formation.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
