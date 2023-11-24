Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
Coffee Companion
The bluefaced honey eater popped into to watch us eat breakfast.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
0
0
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
139
photos
8
followers
9
following
38% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
20th November 2023 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#birds
,
#australia
,
#bird
,
#wildlife
,
#birdlife
