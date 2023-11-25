Previous
Repurposed by elf
140 / 365

Repurposed

All these plants were collected. Just found this case and put them all together.It looks great. Cheery on a soggy afternoon.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise