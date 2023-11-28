Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
143 / 365
Raindrops on Poinsettia
Such a sparkly plant on a dull showery day. A cheerful sight.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
143
photos
8
followers
9
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
28th November 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flowers
,
#green
,
#red
,
#flora
,
#christmas#raindrops
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close