144 / 365
Cinderella Feather
Found in my garden and I'm trying to identify the owner.
Feather is 20cm L X 4cm W. Who can it be now?
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Taken
27th November 2023 5:46pm
Tags
#feather
,
#nature
,
#birds
,
#wildlife
,
#owl
,
#birds_of_prey
