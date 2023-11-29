Previous
Cinderella Feather by elf
Cinderella Feather

Found in my garden and I'm trying to identify the owner.
Feather is 20cm L X 4cm W. Who can it be now?
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
