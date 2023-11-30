Previous
Catch the Moon by elf
145 / 365

Catch the Moon

Working my way through far too many air show photos, but this one appealed to me today.
Accidental beauty with the moon as the backdrop.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise