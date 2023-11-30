Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
Catch the Moon
Working my way through far too many air show photos, but this one appealed to me today.
Accidental beauty with the moon as the backdrop.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Tags
#sky
,
#moon
,
#planes
,
#airplanes
,
#aviation
,
#airshow
