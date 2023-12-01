Previous
Stairs Noir by elf
Stairs Noir

Vintage staircase in a heritage building previously marked for demolition. Restored to its former glory it is now a magnet for shoppers, tourists and photographers.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tia ace
So much to see here! My eyes were flicking around! Fantastic mix of patterns.
December 1st, 2023  
