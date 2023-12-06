Sign up
150 / 365
Pink Blooms
These were growing at the bottom of the rose bush. It was worth getting up close and personal.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
2nd December 2023 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Tags
#flower
#flowers
#pink
#rose
#flora
