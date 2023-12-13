Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Quack Spade
This is a crochet project. The image was a salute to Humphrey Bogart. It was named Quack Spade Private Investigator as a joke for a friend completing her PhD
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
14th July 2018 2:00pm
Tags
#blackandwhite
,
#fun
,
#craft
,
#toys
,
#crochet
,
#bandw
,
#quirky
,
#sandynicoll
