Previous
159 / 365
Festive Fungi
Instead of candy canes this house has glowing festive fungi lights.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
1
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
#lights
#christmas
#fungi
#decorations
#festiva
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Intriguing lighting
December 14th, 2023
