160 / 365
Prelude to the Xmas Party
My work Christmas party has this hanging over the entrance. Hmm let the fun begin.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
15th December 2023 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#party
,
#christmas
,
#celebration
