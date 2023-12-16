Previous
Sunbathing Spider by elf
161 / 365

Sunbathing Spider

Spotted in a sunny corner it's over 35C/96F and this little spider doesn't care how hot it is. I'm inside hiding from the heat.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise