Fancy a Chat

I love this sign. It's in a pub I like built out of old sandstone. It makes me wonder how many conversations were held here? Have they changed lives?
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
