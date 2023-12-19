Previous
Fiddler Beetle by elf
Fiddler Beetle

This find in my pot plant is why I love this project.
It makes you appreciate the beauty around you every day.
Hunt for joy.
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
