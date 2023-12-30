Sign up
Previous
176 / 365
Emergency Solved
Top photo I broke my front tooth eating a cherry. Had to find an emergency dentist because most are on holidays and public holidays for New Year approach.
Second photo is my post repair smile.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Tags
#smile
,
#dentist
,
#emergency
,
#life
