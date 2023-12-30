Previous
Emergency Solved by elf
176 / 365

Emergency Solved

Top photo I broke my front tooth eating a cherry. Had to find an emergency dentist because most are on holidays and public holidays for New Year approach.
Second photo is my post repair smile.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
