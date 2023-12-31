Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Repurposed with Purpose
I have been very conscious to recycle objects this year. This is one of my favourite ♻️ projects. It's a candle holder and I put a pot inside it with succulents, geraniums and old man's beard. It flowered today, it's my just reward.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
1
0
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
177
photos
9
followers
10
following
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 31st, 2023
