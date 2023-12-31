Previous
Repurposed with Purpose by elf
Repurposed with Purpose

I have been very conscious to recycle objects this year. This is one of my favourite ♻️ projects. It's a candle holder and I put a pot inside it with succulents, geraniums and old man's beard. It flowered today, it's my just reward.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

