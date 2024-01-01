Previous
March On in 2024 by elf
178 / 365

March On in 2024

Seems fitting that I found this tiny atop an orchid ona 3 level plant stand on the verandah.
Onwards and Upwards.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
