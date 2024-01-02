Previous
My World by elf
My World

Here's the inside of my plant globe showing off the flowers.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful texture z and pov
January 2nd, 2024  
