Beyond the Gate by elf
180 / 365

Beyond the Gate

This view through the sandstone gated fence. One side of the fence is stark asphalt and beyond is a green paradise.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
49% complete

