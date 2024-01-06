Sign up
183 / 365
Salute to Vietnam
Took a mystery road trip an hour away. We went through the door and into the garden and this was inside a little restaurant.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
6th January 2024 12:00pm
Tags
#restaurant
,
#adventure
,
#surprise
,
#vietnam
,
asian decor
