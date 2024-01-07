Previous
Up the Creek by elf
Up the Creek

The far reaches of the creek ten minutes from home. Blissful afternoon with the wildlife.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tia ace
Great pov and that water looks very inviting!
January 7th, 2024  
