Previous
Repurposed Joy-Live Well by elf
185 / 365

Repurposed Joy-Live Well

I found this candle holder with a few words on it. Fitted it out with a kokedamo moss ball filled with succulents.Very pleased with the end result.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise