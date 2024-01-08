Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
185 / 365
Repurposed Joy-Live Well
I found this candle holder with a few words on it. Fitted it out with a kokedamo moss ball filled with succulents.Very pleased with the end result.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
185
photos
9
followers
10
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
8th January 2024 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flower
,
#gardens
,
#plants
,
#flora
,
#pots
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close