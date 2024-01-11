Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
Fore
Worked on a film shoot today at this out of the way suburban golf course. Lots of fun hair, makeup and stylist surrounded by birds and recording sound in the front seat of the Director's car.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
187
photos
9
followers
10
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
11th January 2024 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#film
,
#trees
,
#golf
,
#television
,
#extras
