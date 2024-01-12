Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Dazzing Dahlia
It's been hot and humid today.
Even this beautiful Dahlia found it draining.See who's hiding.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
188
photos
9
followers
10
following
View this month »
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
1
365
Pixel 7
12th January 2024 7:30pm
#flowers
,
#gardens
,
#flora
,
#dahlias
