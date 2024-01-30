Previous
Honey We're Home by elf
Honey We're Home

This honeycomb was extracted from my home office ceiling space. The bees got in under the tiles and built a hive. A couple of thousand bees and now we have honey. The beekeeper set up a temporary hive to relocate them to his house.
ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
