206 / 365
Honey We're Home
This honeycomb was extracted from my home office ceiling space. The bees got in under the tiles and built a hive. A couple of thousand bees and now we have honey. The beekeeper set up a temporary hive to relocate them to his house.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
ELFord
@elf
365 started 2023
29th January 2024 9:48am
#garden
#nature
#bees
#honey
