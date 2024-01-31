Previous
Time Efficiency by elf
Time Efficiency

This man entered the train with a big bicycle box. He started to unpack it and began assembly. By the time I left the train 40 minutes later he was ready to ride as shown in the last photo. Bottom Right.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
