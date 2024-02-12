Previous
Eagle in Flight by elf
Eagle in Flight

Lucky to catch this eagle in flight from my kayak battling wind, current and trying to hold my paddle.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
