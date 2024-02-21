Sign up
227 / 365
Urban Lorrikeet
In the heart of Kings Cross this Lorikeet sat quietly feeding. Completely fearless of people.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
19th February 2024 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#birds
,
#australia
,
#rainbow
,
#wildlife
,
#avian
,
#lorikeets
