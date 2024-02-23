Sign up
229 / 365
Cheers to the Storm
Incoming cloud threatening a big lightning show.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
16th February 2024 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sunset
,
#clouds
,
#water
,
#australia
,
#pier
,
#wharf
,
#waterfront
,
#jetty
