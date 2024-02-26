Previous
Shell Like by elf
Shell Like

Visited the display celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House.
This was made by Indigenous artists and it's made from shells that mimic the roof of this iconic building.
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
