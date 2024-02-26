Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Shell Like
Visited the display celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House.
This was made by Indigenous artists and it's made from shells that mimic the roof of this iconic building.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
sydney opera house
,
#art
,
#architecture
,
#australis
