Indigenous Weaving by elf
235 / 365

Indigenous Weaving

This model of the Sydney Opera House is woven and displayed on shell grit by First Nations Artists. Modern artists continue this tradition check out https://www.instagram.com/virginia_keft?igsh=MWpweXdmb3dwMjM1dw==
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cool
February 28th, 2024  
