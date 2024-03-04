Previous
Prized by elf
240 / 365

Prized

This is the best surprise, arrived today. I won a competition and this was my prize.
Thanks Katharena Vermette
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
65% complete

