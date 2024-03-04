Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
Prized
This is the best surprise, arrived today. I won a competition and this was my prize.
Thanks Katharena Vermette
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
240
photos
9
followers
10
following
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Views
1
365 started 2023
Pixel 7
4th March 2024 1:06pm
Tags
#books
,
#happy
,
#winning
,
#happiness
,
#prize
,
#writer
,
katherena vermette
