244 / 365
Home Treasure
Each morning I sit here to have breakfast and a cup of tea. This is my constant companion and I appreciate it's simple pink beauty.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
8th March 2024 10:51am
#flower
#garden
#pink
#flora
#ritual
