244 / 365

Home Treasure

Each morning I sit here to have breakfast and a cup of tea. This is my constant companion and I appreciate it's simple pink beauty.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
