Previous
246 / 365
Light and Dark
The pattern of the shadows caught my eye first thing. The contrast to the little pink sun rose flower made me smile.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Photo Details
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
10th March 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#flowers
,
#light
,
#dark
,
#shadows
,
#flora
