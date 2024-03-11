Previous
Beach Bench by elf
Beach Bench

An excellent place to people watch. Free entertainment from the local cockatoos.
The rockpool is at the base of the cliff face Sydney has many beachside rock pools.
11th March 2024

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
