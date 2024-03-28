Previous
Birthday Candles
Birthday Candles

This is a low growing banksia called 'Birthday Candles'. It has been dormant for years so I am over the moon it has decided to bloom this Autumn.
ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
