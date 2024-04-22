Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
Herbs Flowering
I grow my own herbs because it's lovely to just pluck something fresh to cook with. Today I noticed lots of flowers on the herbs: Tarragon, Rosemary, Mint, Holy Basil, Sage.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 started 2023
Taken
22nd April 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#plants
,
#edible
,
#flora
,
#herbs
