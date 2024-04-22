Previous
Herbs Flowering by elf
Herbs Flowering

I grow my own herbs because it's lovely to just pluck something fresh to cook with. Today I noticed lots of flowers on the herbs: Tarragon, Rosemary, Mint, Holy Basil, Sage.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
