Previous
Next
301 / 365
Reflections in the Park
This is a few blocks away and a haven for wildlife and people alike. I hope you can see why.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
1
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
309
photos
10
followers
10
following
84% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
21st April 2024 3:16pm
Tags
#parks
,
#nature
,
#reflections
,
#urban
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding reflections and blue sky
May 11th, 2024
