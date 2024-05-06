Previous
Milky Way by elf
Milky Way

I can't believe I captured this on my phone. It was a stunning starry night.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
May 11th, 2024  
