304 / 365
Milky Way
I can't believe I captured this on my phone. It was a stunning starry night.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
1
1
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
309
photos
10
followers
10
following
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
2nd May 2024 10:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#stars
,
#astrophotography
,
#milkyway
,
#nightskysky
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
May 11th, 2024
