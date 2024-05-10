Sign up
Previous
306 / 365
Tumbles of Tarragon
Heavy rain made the flowers on the plant bow down. The tarragon flowers are such a striking yellow against the dark wet garden.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
9th May 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#yellow
,
#garden
,
#nature
,
#plants
,
#herbs
