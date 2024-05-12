Previous
Gratitude Blue by elf
310 / 365

Gratitude Blue

This is the first blue sky I have seen in a week. We're experiencing ongoing rain at present. It has rained every day in May.Such a welcome sight.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise