311 / 365
Teeny Tiny
These little red fungi start as at pinhead size and are fully grown at the diameter of a blade of grass. They are glossy bright red and found in dark damp spaces.Cruentomycena viscidocruenta (Ruby Bonnet)
13th May 2024
13th May 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
#nature
#red
#fungi
#toadstools
