312 / 365
Twilight at the Tailor
This is a bespoke tailor shop. It has one dummy that they decorate seasonally. The window's golden shades reflect Autumn as do the leaves outside and the fabric tied into a skirt.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
14th May 2024 4:00pm
Tags
#autumn
,
#urban
,
#fashion
,
#shopfront
